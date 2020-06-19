Rogers mayor launches #KeepRogersSafe, residents have conflicting opinions

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers announces a public health campaign called #RogersSafe encouraging businesses to enforce state safety guidelines.

The owner of Specialized Physical Therapy of NWA, Richard Garden, said he’s excited to be a

part of the campaign because it could mean saving someones life. And while some residents are enthusiastic of the campaign, others are not happy at all.

Mayor Greg Hines said it’s an “opt-in initiative”, or voluntary. Participation means signing a pledge promising to follow both current public health laws, and guidelines. Their safe status will be advertised with flyers and social media tags, so customers know exactly which businesses are enforcing health guidelines.

Gardner said it’s about looking out for each other.

“Our biggest motivation for implementing it is to provide a safe space…We want to protect anybody who would be at a high risk,” Gardner said.

He wants to make sure his patients know that their safety is his number one priority.

Even so, after the Mayor’s announcement, many residents took to social media to voice their concerns. Some said they’d rather take their business to other cities, others said it makes businesses not participating look dangerous.

But Gardner said if there’s another shutdown due to ignoring guidelines, there wont be businesses for anyone to visit.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic, and that needs to be something that we’re all responsible for,” he said.

Mayor Hines said the goal is protecting those most vulnerable to the Coronavirus.

IF YOU’RE INTERESTED IN VISITING #KeepRogersSafe businesses, the city will post a list of those participating here at the end of the work day, Friday, June 19.

IF YOU’RE A BUSINESS interested in participating in the campaign, you can visit here.