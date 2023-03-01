ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Rogers has experienced a lot of growth over the last couple of years.

That growth was put into perspective during Mayor Greg Hines’ State of the City address.

Hines explained during his address on Feb. 28 how more businesses are moving to the area, creating jobs.

He says Rogers will be the home to a University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences expansion.

“The economy of Rogers is in the best shape it has ever been,” Hines said. “Our sales tax collections in 2022 reached a new high of over $26 million and a 12.9% increase over the previous year.”

Hines went on to say, the city’s growth is fueled by the addition of 1,300 new jobs. He also noted the unemployment rate fell to just above 2% in 2022.

Hines’ full speech can be found here.