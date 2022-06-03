SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was killed on June 2 after his motorcycle collided with a tour bus.

According to a police report, Justin Craig Fernandez, 38, of Rogers, was traveling east on US Highway 412 at approximately 5:35 a.m. A bus was turning left from the parking lot of a hotel onto US Highway 412 and came to a stop for westbound traffic, blocking the eastbound lanes.

Fernandez attempted to brake but struck the center of the bus and was thrown from his motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive. No other injuries were reported.

UPDATE: This report initially had the directions and locations of the vehicles reversed. The article has been corrected and KNWA regrets the error.