ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Rogers has announced its interim police chief after Chief Hayes Minor announced his retirement earlier this month.

Cpt. Jonathan Best will run the police department while the city continues its search for a permanent replacement.

Best has been with the Rogers police since 1997, rising to the rank of captain in 2015.

He is also a 2017 graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy.