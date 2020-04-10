Rogers neighborhood honors mail carrier with decorating contest

by: Megan Wilson

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One neighborhood in Rogers is doing what they can to make sure those who are still working during this pandemic are appreciated, starting with their mail carrier. 

Ava Ayres and her community held a mailbox decorating contest in honor of their mail carrier Nina. 

Ayres said it is important to make sure people like Nina are shown kindness because they are risking their health by letting families stay in contact with one another.

“She could be getting sick, but she is still doing it. They need to know that we support them,” Ayres said.

Ayres said that if it was not for people like Nina her family and others would not get the things that they need.

