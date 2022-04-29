ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers New Technology High School students got a glimpse at life post-graduation on April 29.

The school brought in more than 40 employers for the third annual Careers and Internships Job Fair.

“I feel like a lot of schools should have this opportunity because there are still a lot of kids who are maybe in their senior year,” said junior Savanna Jarecki “But, they don’t know what they want to do.”

New Technology High School, a district charter school, serves more than 630 students.