Rogers park encourages public to take part in Arkansas Cleanup project

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lake Atalanta Park in Rogers is inviting the public to help Pick Up Where You Play for this year’s Great Arkansas Cleanup project.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people are getting outdoors and enjoying the parks and trails of Northwest Arkansas.

Now through the end of October, park goers are invited to help clean up the trails downstream of Lake Atalanta.

“Wherever they are in a public space, whether it be a park, walking down the sidewalk, anywhere you are outside, and you see litter, we’re encouraging you to pick that up. Because if you don’t it will lay there forever,” said Robert Porter, president-elect at the downtown Rogers rotary club.

There are seven supply bins in the area to pick up trash bags and gloves.

Rogers pick-up points are located at:

Clark Pavilion, 500 E Walnut Street

Lake Atalanta Parking Lot (Across the street from 800 E Walnut Street)

Railyard Bike Park, 299 E Cherry Street

Pleasant Ridge Dog Park, 1615 S Pleasant Ridge Road

Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, 317 W Walnut Street

Rogers Activity Center, 315 W Olive Street

NW Corner of 1st and Walnut Streets