Rogers park encourages public to take part in Arkansas Cleanup project

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lake Atalanta Park in Rogers is inviting the public to help Pick Up Where You Play for this year’s Great Arkansas Cleanup project.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, more people are getting outdoors and enjoying the parks and trails of Northwest Arkansas.

Now through the end of October, park goers are invited to help clean up the trails downstream of Lake Atalanta.

“Wherever they are in a public space, whether it be a park, walking down the sidewalk, anywhere you are outside, and you see litter, we’re encouraging you to pick that up. Because if you don’t it will lay there forever,” said Robert Porter, president-elect at the downtown Rogers rotary club.

There are seven supply bins in the area to pick up trash bags and gloves.

Rogers pick-up points are located at:
Clark Pavilion, 500 E Walnut Street
Lake Atalanta Parking Lot (Across the street from 800 E Walnut Street)
Railyard Bike Park, 299 E Cherry Street
Pleasant Ridge Dog Park, 1615 S Pleasant Ridge Road
Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, 317 W Walnut Street
Rogers Activity Center, 315 W Olive Street
NW Corner of 1st and Walnut Streets

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers