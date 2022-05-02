ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An investigation is ongoing after multiple callers reported that “they heard what sounded like 4-6 gunshots” near the Rogers Regional Sports Complex on May 1.

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media regarding gunshots being heard,” near the complex said Officer Keith S. Foster of the Rogers Police Department. “I cannot say it was gunshots because there is no evidence to back that claim.”

On Sunday evening, police were made aware of a video “in which shots from a firearm could be heard.”

“From the video it appeared the shots were coming from the area to the southeast of the baseball fields, which would be in the area near Dixieland Road,” the department stated in a social media post.

In a statement to KNWA, Officer Foster added that investigators spoke with a witness who described observing a vehicle “that had backfired approximately 4-6 times.” Officers searched the area and “did not find any evidence” that rounds were discharged.

The officer added that there were no eyewitnesses to a shooting, no reports of anyone being shot and no medical calls at the time.

Officer Foster said that the department will continue the investigation, and that it is “looking to find a definitive answer.”