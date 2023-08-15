ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two males in connection with multiple debit card thefts that took place back in May, according to a Facebook post.

The two males entered multiple vehicles at a Rogers park on May 21 and stole debit cards. They used the cards to load gift cards at a local Walmart, according to the post.

Rogers PD says the males also used a victim’s card information from a separate breaking and entering to attempt to purchase items a Kohl’s in Rogers.

(Courtesy: Rogers Police Department/Facebook) (Courtesy: Rogers Police Department/Facebook)

If you have any information on this incident, contact Rogers PD at 479-636-4141.