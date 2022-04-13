ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a series of social media posts, the Rogers Police Department detailed changes it plans to make after an energy audit was conducted on city buildings to save money on utilities and “begin entering the solar arena.”

The posts explained that the department will go through upgrades that “should have some immediate effects.” They include the following:

All light fixtures are being converted from fluorescent lights to LED.

The upper “attic” area of the building is being sealed, which is expected to help with heating and cooling expenses.

The department ordered a new heating and cooling system for the building. The current system was installed when the building was constructed in 1999.

The back parking lot of the police department and courthouse will be covered and have solar panels installed. The energy generated here and at two other locations “is expected to cover the energy cost for all city departments,” according to the PD.

No timetable for the completion of the upgrades has been announced.