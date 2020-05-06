Rogers physician pleads guilty to distribution of controlled substance without an effective prescription

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dr. Robin Ann Cox pleads guilty to the distribution of controlled substance without an effective prescription.

According to the plea agreement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Little Rock District Office Tactical Diversion Squad, and Diversion groups along with the DEA Fayetteville Resident Office initiated an investigation into the Arkansas Medical Clinic in Rogers in 2019.

Investigators received multiple complaints from local pharmacists, residents, and police departments in the Northwest Arkansas area of a suspected “pill mill” located in Rogers, according to the release.

Investigators identified Cox as the physician associated with the clinic and analyzed prescription drug monitoring data attributed to Cox’s prescribing habits from the date the clinic opened in May 2018 through the middle of September 2019.

This analysis revealed Cox to be a suspected over-prescriber of opioids, and other evidence in the case revealed that many of Cox’s opioid prescriptions were not written in the usual course of professional practice.

Cox also made false statements to agents of the DEA regarding the legitimacy of prescriptions bearing her signature, according to the release.

Over time, Cox prescribed 214,050 tablets of oxycodone, with a street value of approximately $3,204,765 if diverted.

Investigators discovered that 90% of all the patients Cox prescribed controlled substances during that time received a prescription for at least one opioid.