ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers Planning Commission approved the rezoning of the more than 5,000-seat soccer stadium.

The stadium site will be 11.55 acres at the southeast corner of W. Green Acres Road and S. 41st Street.

Stadium renderings from ©ODELL Associates, Inc.

“Receiving approval for rezoning signifies a significant step forward in our journey towards creating a vibrant, community-centered venue for professional soccer in Arkansas,” said Chris Martinovic, co-founder of USL Arkansas. “We’re grateful to the Rogers Planning Commission for sharing our vision for community growth and progress.”

The press release states that the upcoming City Council meeting on July 25 will be the final rezoning approval.