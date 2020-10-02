Rogers Planning Commission meets next Tuesday; rezoning requests on the agenda

New development projects may be in the works

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Planning Commission is giving a heads up to city council members about three zoning requests that are on the agenda for Tuesday, October 6.

REZONING REQUESTS:

608 and 610 N. 6th Street is currently zoned as a residential duplex patio home but would change to a Neighborhood Transition (NBT) zoning district.

1301 S. 8th Street from a Highway Commercial to a Commercial Mixed Use (COM) zone.

Nearly 40 acres at S. Bellview Road, north of W. Garrett Road, which is currently zoned as Agricultural, would change to Neighborhood Residential zoning district.

There are seven new business items on the agenda. A request is for a 270-unit multifamily development with 10 buildings at the northeast corner of Bellview Road and 28th Street, a four-story hotel at the 300 block of S. 45th Street, and a nursing facility at the 2000 block of S. Hampton Place, to name a few.

The nine-member committee will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6. This is a virtual (Zoom) meeting and the regular session is at 5 p.m., the Committee session is at 4 p.m.