ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Police Department is searching for two suspects from different Walmarts.

Police are looking for a woman suspected of commercial burglary.

Rogers Police Department is searching for this suspect of an alleged commercial burglary from a Walmart (Rogers Police Department). Photo courtesy of Rogers Police Department.

On October 10, 2022, around 3:50 pm, a woman became aggressive at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart when confronted by store employees and left the store in an older model Chevrolet Silverado with no vehicle tag, according to a Facebook post from the Rogers PD.

Rogers police are also looking for a person suspected of shoplifting.

According to a Facebook post on the department’s Facebook page, on October 5 around 8:45 a.m., a person was confronted by store employees at the Walmart on Walnut Street and fled the scene.

Rogers police are looking for this person who is suspected of shoplifting. Photo courtesy of Rogers Police Department.

If anyone has information on the incidents or knows the identity of the two suspects should call the Rogers Police Corporal at 479-636-4141.