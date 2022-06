ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police and fire departments are responding to a rollover accident on Promenade Blvd.

photo courtesy Rogers Police Department / Kessica Kolman

At approximately 6:13 p.m., the police department made a social media post stating that it was responding to the accident that occurred between New Hope and Walnut Street. It advised that traffic may be delayed.