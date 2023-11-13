ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police are investigating a shooting that sent a minor to the hospital on November 13.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, the shooting possibly happened in the 1700 block of W. New Hope Road around 9 p.m.

Foster says medics transported a juvenile male with a non-life-threatening injury to a local hospital.

According to Foster, the investigation is ongoing and still in the early stages. Information is subject to change as police learn more.

