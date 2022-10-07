ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department is investigating after two juveniles were injured in the city, including one who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

According to Rogers PD Public Information Officer Keith Foster, Rogers police responded to a call on the 900 block of North B Street at approximately 5:27 p.m. on October 6. Upon arriving, officers found a juvenile male with “an apparent head injury.” A second juvenile male was found on the 300 block of North 35th Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Through “investigative efforts,” detectives determined that the two incidents were linked and that both individuals were injured at the first location. Officers have arrested four juvenile males and one adult man in connection with the incidents.

This investigation is ongoing and police say “more arrests are expected.”