ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police officers are investigating after an incident at J.J.’s Grill early on the morning of July 13 left one man wounded.

According to a report from the Rogers PD Public Information Officer, at approximately 1:35 a.m. a caller reported a disturbance and heard a gunshot.

The person who was shot asked the caller not to report it to the police. Responding officers found a 22-year-old male at a nearby restaurant in the same shopping center with a gunshot wound to the leg. The report states that “the male was was uncooperative and his story changed multiple times.”

Officers were unable to locate or contact the caller that reported the incident. This investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the exact time of the call, according to the Rogers PD.