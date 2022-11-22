ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on 601 W. Easy Street.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, the shooting happened just after midnight on Nov. 19.

Police say a vehicle stopped in the roadway on the northeast side of the complex to let a passenger out. The vehicle was struck from behind with a bullet. The bullet went through the car and hit the driver.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.