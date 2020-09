ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police have issued a warrant for a man connected to the deadly hit-and-run that happened in Rogers over the weekend.

Police said Christopher Park, 37, is connected to Saturday morning’s deadly hit and run that happened on South Arkansas street and Wel Olrich Street.

The motorcyclist killed was 45-year-old Gary Stennet.

He died after being hit by another motorcyclist and a maroon Dodge Nitro.

If you have any information, call the Rogers Police Department.