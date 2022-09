ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department needs help finding a missing juvenile.

According to a Facebook post made by the Rogers police, Santiago Alvarado was last seen on August 4, around 10:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Rogers Police Department

Alvarado is around 5 ft. 6 in. tall and weighs 110 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone knows Alvarado’s location contact Rogers police at 479-636-4141.