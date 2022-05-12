ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post from the department, police are looking for Georgia Petrie, 20, of Rogers.

Police say Petrie left her home on May 9 and was last seen on foot in the 1200 block of W. Walnut Street on May 11.

Petrie is around 5 ft. 2 in. tall and weighs 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt and red shorts with brown winter boots.

If anyone sees or knows the location of Petrie, contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.