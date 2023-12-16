ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers police are looking for a vehicle that is associated with a series of break-ins and burglaries in Rogers and the surrounding areas, according to a Facebook post.

RPD says the vehicle appears to be a black 2015-2020 Ford F-150 Platinum truck with a brush guard on the front and a cover.

(Courtesy: Rogers Police Department)

The owners are suspected of committing multiple break-ins and a residential burglary in southwest Rogers, specifically in the Hearthstone and Liberty Bell areas.

Break-ins in Bentonville and Cave Springs are also areas where the owners have targets, according to the post.

If you have any information on the vehicle’s whereabouts, call RPD at 479-636-4141.