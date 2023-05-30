ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police reported two people burglarized two gas stations in Rogers.

Around midnight, two people broke through a window at Murphy USA, a gas station, and stole e-cigarettes and e-cigarette cartridges, police said.

“A second burglary, using the same manner of entry and involving the same persons, occurred at the Casey’s located at 24th Street and West Olive Street,” police said.

Photographs only show one person wearing a black hoodie. The second person was wearing a grey hoodie.

Police that you contact them, on their Facebook Rogers Police Department or call them at 479-636-4141, Detective Frierson.

This case is documented under CR 2023-3204 and 2023-3203.