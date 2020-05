ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department is attempting to locate a missing person.

Curtis Wages, 26, was last seen on Sunday, May 24 around 2:30 pm at his residence in the 1900 block of South 9th Street.

He was last seen wearing light brown khaki pants, a light blue shirt, and black Adidas shoes. Wages is approximately 5 foot 7 inches, 117 pounds, with black eyes and brown hair.

If you know Curtis Wages location, please contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141.