ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway juvenile.

Police say William O’Neal, 15, was last seen at his residence in the 2800 block of W Sunset Drive at 9:30 p.m. on March 23. He reportedly left the residence in his grandparent’s vehicle, a 2018 Rav 4.

The vehicle was later located in the Walmart parking lot located at 2110 W Walnut Street.

O’Neal has contacted his grandparents and said he is in Fayetteville and is safe. His grandparents are concerned that he has not taken his medication since Tuesday.

If the public has any information regarding William’s whereabouts, contact the Rogers Police Department at 479-636-4141, attn MPO Goodwin.