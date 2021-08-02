Rogers police warn about uptick in bicycle thefts

ROGERS, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Over the past several weeks, the Rogers Police Department says it has noticed an uptick in the theft of high-end bicycles.

The department gives tips on how to prevent bicycle theft in a Facebook post.

According to the post, the department recommends storing bikes inside houses or garages when not in use.

The department says just because the bicycle is secured with a bicycle chain or cable, it does not mean it is safe.

The post says people should look out for each other. If someone sees something suspicious, they should report it so the police can investigate.

If anyone has information about the recent bicycle thefts, they can call the department at 479-636-4141.