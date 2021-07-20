Rogers promoting COVID-19 vaccine awareness with giveaway

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As part of a push for vaccine awareness in Rogers, the city will provide a shirt or tank top to people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to a news release from the city, the goal of the campaign is to support the public health of the Northwest Arkansas community by promoting vaccination.

The design includes a silhouette of the Railyard Park towers with multiple colored stripes on the front. Between the shoulder blades is a logo that states, “I got my COVID-19 Vaccine”.

The release says shirts and tank tops are available while supplies last. People who are interested can bring their proof of vaccination to Rogers City Hall at 301 W. Chestnut Street to pick up the shirt.

For more information, contact Peter Masonis at 479-418-1341.

