Rogers Public Library announces policy changes due to COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Public Library announced numerous changes to operations due to the coronavirus pandemic in a press release Wednesday.

In addition to having all facilities closed, the library is extending due dates on all checked out materials as well as extending library cards that need renewal until the library is cleared to open.

The library is also encouraging local residents to use its many online resources at www.rogerspubliclibrary.org which include things such as:

· Online tutoring from 8:00 a.m. until midnight through Tutor.com. Just go to the Library website and on the “quick links” on the lower right of the page click on Tutor.com. You will need a Rogers Public Library card.

· Unlimited streaming music from Freegal with your Rogers Public Library card.

· New titles and additional copies of eBooks and eAudio books through OverDrive with your Library card. This includes over 4,000 Duke Classics that have unlimited simultaneous usage.

· TumbleBooks, AudioCloud and Teen Cloud online products are available to anyone through our webpage (no library card needed).

· The Library’s public Wi-Fi is available from many areas of the parking lot 24/7. Please remember to adhere to social distancing.

· Look under our Research Page to find Newsbank, an online newspaper resource. Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette articles are updated daily. A Rogers Public Library card is needed.

· Downloadable audio and eBooks at Library2Go and RBdigital.

· Downloadable magazines at RBdigital.

· Downloadable and streaming music at Freegal.

· Mango language.

· And much more.

To access the online resources, library members simply need to use the last four digits of their library card number as their PIN on the library’s website.