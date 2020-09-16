Rogers Public Schools suspends some sports after player tests positive for COVID-19

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers Public School District reports a Rogers volleyball student tests positive for COVID-19.

Erring on the side of caution, the JV and Varsity teams have been quarantined for two weeks to protect the safety of our students and staff.

The following scheduled games will not be played during this time and will be considered no contest.

9/15 Springdale High at RHS

9/17 at Bentonville High

9/22 Har-Ber at RHS

9/24 at Rogers Heritage

The Rogers freshman volleyball team was not affected and will continue play as scheduled.