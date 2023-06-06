ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Rogers is set to host its Founders Day Parade on June 10 at 2 p.m.

There will also be an Art on the Bricks Art Walk event on June 8, where artists go to businesses in downtown Rogers to show off their talents.

One of the artists taking part in the walk, Elizabeth Pier, talked about the importance of events like this.

“Rogers itself was kept on track by the businesses here, by the early people who settled here, by the families that have stayed here,” Pier said. “And it’s that sense of permanency and sense of home that brings people back.”

The Rogers Historical Museum will be hosting a celebration for Founders Day with events all month long.