BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A resident in Bentonville’s Creekside neighborhood is thinking about moving his family because the cities of Centerton and Bentonville want to take 6 feet of his land.

Daniel Guimaraes says it seems as though his house is being affected the most because the cities will take land from his backyard and front yard.

The cities are working together to create a four-lane divided boulevard section with turn lanes at intersections on Greenhouse Road.

This means residents whose houses that sit near the road will have their fence moved closer to their house.

The project proposal also includes roundabouts, sidewalks, street lights, side paths, bike lanes, a curb and a gutter and reducing the speed limit from 45 mph to 40 mph.

Jarrod Brightwell, staff engineer for the city of Bentonville, says the cities of Bentonville and Centerton originally planned to take 11 feet of land from the Creekside and Quailridge neighborhoods, but now they’re only taking 6 feet.

He says he hopes the citizens appreciate what they’re doing.

“Thanks for sharing your concerns, but we’re looking at making some drastic safety improvements on this roadway, including pedestrian access that everybody wants,” Brightwell said.

Guimaraes thinks this will make Creekside a much less desirable place to live, affect housing prices, and invite more traffic.

Brightwell hopes the city’s plan will improve safety and reduce the number of crashes on the roadway.

He also says there will be a buffer space between the fences and the curb and gutter to make sure cars do not crash into any backyards.

Guimaraes thinks five lanes are too much and would rather have a three lane road.

He says he is concerned for his son if the cities proceed with their plans.

“This road is just going to be a lot busier, so he wants to go ride his bike. It’s just more dangerous,” Guimaraes said.

Guimaraes isn’t the only concerned neighbor.

Brian Wood has lived in Quail Ridge since 2013 and he also wants three lanes.

“It would provide an opportunity for any vehicles making a left turn to exit the roadway and not impede traffic that was behind it,” said Wood.

Some people, like Centerton resident Summer Blackstock, are in support of the city’s plans.

She says it’s hard to get out of parking lots and leave the stoplight.

“Everyone’s just kind of fighting to get in front of each other and just get out of the way of each other,” Blackstock said.