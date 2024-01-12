ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The focus for most Northwest Arkansans Friday morning was the winter weather rapidly moving through the area.

However, for some Rogers residents, they were still reeling from the thunderstorms that hit Thursday night.

Some people, like Stephen Brannan, were without power as the dangerously cold temperatures moved through Northwest Arkansas. Others, like Van Allen, had property damage from high winds.

“[The wind] hit so hard on the house that it actually seemed to push the house over a little bit,” Allen said.

Allen was woken up in the middle of the night Thursday by loud crashing sounds from the wind. When he woke up and assessed the damage, he found his top-level roof had been blown off, flew through his backyard fence and tumbled downhill into a pond.

Allen said he didn’t realize until Friday morning that the damage was “pretty bad.” He’s been in contact with roofing companies for repairs, but he said they told him that due to the snowy and icy conditions, crews would be unable to fix the damage.

He still has a base layer of roofing to cover the inside of his home, as well as a propane fireplace for warmth, but he has concerns about its durability with potential incoming snow.

“The main concern I’m going to have is that the roof leaking and damaging the inside,” Allen said. “Because that’s why we had that second roof added was to protect us from water leaks.”

He said that it’s always important for people to remain alert during extreme weather events.

Allen said he lost power for about three hours before it was restored. Other Rogers residents weren’t so lucky.

“Storm came through. It was pretty loud. A lot of hail,” Brannan said. “And the lights went out.”

A tree in Brannan’s neighbor’s yard had fallen and broke the line that was responsible for his power. He said first responders and an electric company came out to his home to clear the area of any potentially active wires that posed a safety risk.

Around 1 p.m., Brannan was still without power and said, with the cold temperatures in Northwest Arkansas, he and his family were taking measures to preserve indoor heat.

“We’re trying to keep the fridge closed,” Brannan said. “Keep the door to the house closed as best as possible.”

Brannan said he always tries to stay stocked on water bottles and emergency kits in case situations like this arise. He said they have a fireplace and a stockpile of wood to stay prepared.

“It’s Arkansas weather. It comes and goes, and you just take it as it is,” Brannan said.