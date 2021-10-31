Rogers residents come up with a different spooky yard display every day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One couple in Rogers is getting into the Halloween spirit by redecorating their front lawn every morning to create a different spooky scene.  

Many people have probably already decorated for Halloween. You might’ve made an afternoon out of it, but the next time you touch them will be when you’re packing them up to put them back in the basement. 

That’s a statement that does not apply to Caren and John McNeill. 

They break down their Halloween decorations every morning to then just redecorate and make a new creative scene. 

This is something they started doing during the pandemic to keep busy, but it has now become a yearly tradition. 

