ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) β€” A local Rogers restaurant has handed out over 800 free meals Friday to local residents who may be struggling during these trying times.

IDK Cafe in Rogers has served over 3,000 meals in the last week and does not plan on stopping until the community has recovered.

Owner Justin Eaton says he was inspired by the local schools providing free lunches to children, but wanted to take it a step further and ensure that any person in Rogers needing a meal is provided one.