ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rogers is hoping to capitalize on the success of last year’s Railyard Live concert series by announcing an expanded lineup for 2022.

The City said last year’s event was a cultural draw, bringing live music and entertainment to downtown Rogers. This year, it hopes to grow its audience even more and solidify itself as a top attraction in Northwest Arkansas.

The season kicks off with a Cinco De Mayo event featuring authentic music, food and dance, paired with performances by Papa Rap and Latinas en Bici.

The Cate Brothers, Funk Factory, Arkansauce, and the Texas Gentlemen are among the other artists featured in the lineup. A full list of performers can be found on railyardlive.com.

“People can expect to see a healthy balance of their favorites and some acts new to the Railyard Live stage in 2022. We are so proud to establish a consistently high standard of quality with the artists we have. Whether you know the artist or not, you can count on good music and a good time that will always be worth checking out,” Music & Events Coordinator Justin Pounds said.

According to a press release, several collaborations will help greatly increase the entertainment on a given weekend, including ones with Roots, George’s Majestic, Hillberry, MusicMoves, and NWA Jazz Society.

The 2022 season schedule is from May 5-Sept. 24. Entry to each event is free, but every guest must register to reserve a spot and show proof of registration upon entry.

The venue is located at 101 East Cherry St. in Rogers, Ark. For information about the venue and booking, contact Justin Pounds at jpounds@rogersar.gov.