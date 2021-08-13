Rogers School Board approves mask mandate

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Rogers School Board votes 4-3 to mandate masks for the upcoming school year.

“Of the 178 people that reached out to me, 120 were for the mask mandate, 58 were against the mask mandate,” said School Board Vice-President Curtis Clements.

The mandate will require kids PreK-12 to wear face masks for the next 30 days until it can be reassessed at the next board meeting in September.

“What it came down to tonight, again, a board of education that cares greatly about its kids, wrestled with it and by a 4-3 vote said that we will start with a resolution that masks will be required for all students and staff,” said Superintendent Marlin Berry.

