Rogers School Board approves raises for substitutes teachers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers School Board approves raises for substitute teachers.

Substitute teachers with high school educations will get $105 a day, up from $81. Substitutes with college degrees will get $115 a day, and fully certified teachers will get $125 a day to fill in.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Roger Hill says the substitute shortage this year is even worse than 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

“I think you see just across the board there seems to be not enough workers,” Hill said. “I think we’re seeing that in the education system, but I don’t think it’s limited to education. A lot of companies and businesses are struggling.”

Long term substitutes will also get a bump from $165 to $185 a day.

From August to October 2020, Rogers schools were filling 87% of substitute requests.

During the same time in 2021, that rate fell to 74%.