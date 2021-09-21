Rogers School Board votes to make masks optional for seventh grade and up

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a 5-2 vote, the Rogers School Board voted to make masks optional for seventh grade and up September 21.

If the district falls into the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement’s yellow zone before the next school board meeting in October, then masks can be made optional for everyone.

The yellow zone according to ACHI means 20-29 cases per 10,000 residents over a 14 day period in a school district.

In August, the school board voted to mandate masks for the upcoming school year for pre-K through 12th grade.

