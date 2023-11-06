ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An accident involving a Rogers school bus occurred this morning with no injuries reported.

Keith Foster, the public information officer for the Rogers Police Department, says that officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at Pleasant Grove Road and Bellview Road at 7:15.

Everything was cleared out by 8:30, Foster said.

The accident occurred between a school bus and a truck with a trailer.

Foster says that there were students on the bus but no injuries, and the fire department checked everyone involved. No ambulances were called.