Rogers School District announces in-person graduation dates

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers School District has announced in-person graduation dates for the class of 2020.
- Rogers Heritage High School will celebrate graduation on the school campus at David Gates Stadium on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 8 p.m. (The alternate date is Saturday, July 11, 2020, with the time to be determined.)
- Rogers High School will celebrate graduation on its school campus at Whitey Smith Stadium on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 8 p.m. (The alternate date is Saturday, July 11, 2020 with the time to be determined.)
- Rogers New Technology High School’s graduation will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 8 p.m. The location is still to be determined. (The alternate date for New Tech’s graduation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020.)
If both RHHS and RHS are rained out on their scheduled dates, both will take place on July 11, 2020, with staggered start times to be determined.