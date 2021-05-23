Rogers School District offers programs to catch students up from pandemic

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Rogers School District is working to catch students up who are behind due to the pandemic.

The district is offering programs that are three weeks over the summer throughout different campuses.

“It’s hard it was a hard year in terms of seeing how it not only impacted the kids, but the families and the teachers,” said Brian Anderson, Assistant Principal at at Tucker Elementary.

Anderson said the program is not required for students but certainly encouraged for students who missed days due to quarantining and are behind.

“We want to make sure that we’re giving students that were impacted by the pandemic- for whatever reason they had a lot of days missed this year- so we can get those days back,” Anderson said.

“It’s been an adjustment,” said Margo Reed, a mom who saw the changes to learning firsthand. “There were a couple times this year we had to quarantine.”

Academic Facilitator at Rogers High School, Tyler Glenn said despite the purpose of the program being for school catchup, she is hopeful students will decide to come.

“The traditional learning that takes place in a math learning reading class that wasn’t the only thing that was lost to students this year,” Glenn said. “They lost some of the connectedness to their classmates and their teachers and some of the fun that they typically get to experience.”

Rogers School District is still working to get word out on its different campuses about the program. For more information, contact your school campus.