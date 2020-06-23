Rogers School District prepares for Fall 2020 semester

Charles Lee, the assistant superintendent of the Rogers School District, said the way your child learns this fall is ultimately up to you.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The upcoming Fall semester will look different than most, falling in the middle of a global pandemic.

Charles Lee, the assistant superintendent of the Rogers School District, said the way your child learns this fall is ultimately up to you.

He said the district sent out a survey to parents asking them if they’d prefer virtual or face-to-face learning.

While the school will offer a blended model of education, Lee said students will have to pick one or the other.

For example, students can’t do face-to-face learning for three days and virtual for two.

But, he said if there is an outbreak of COVID-19 during the semester, the school will pivot to 100 percent online classes.

“This global pandemic kinda caught us off guard and we’ve done some virtual or blended opportunities with students but when we had to go to it full time, all the time, it presented some challenges so we want to make sure we’re prepared for that as we move into August 2020 and get school started back up,” Lee said.

Right now, the district is working on a plan to create WiFi pockets for students who don’t have enough connection at home.

It’s also looking into sending hot spots home with families who live in lower income areas that don’t have internet at all.

Classes will begin Aug. 13.