ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers Board of Education announced that it has approved three final candidates in its superintendent selection process.

In a press release, the board stated that it met on March 1, approving the following candidates:

Mr. Jim Davis – Assistant Superintendent, Rogers Public Schools

Dr. Jeff Perry – Superintendent, Hamblen County (Tenn.) School District

Dr. David Schmitz – Superintendent, Lebanon (Mo.) School District

“We had an excellent field of candidates, and we are looking forward to meeting with the finalists,” Board president Nathan Gairhan said. “The community expects the best, and we plan to find that candidate.”

Davis currently serves as an assistant superintendent in the Rogers School District, guiding three high schools and four middle schools as well as the district’s virtual and alternative programs and departments.

Dr. Perry has been an educator for 35 years and has been a district superintendent for the past 18 years. He began his professional career as a high school teacher and coach in Norton, Va.

Dr. Schmitz has served as superintendent of the Lebanon (Mo.) School District since 2016. Much of his 30-year career in education has been in southwest Missouri.

The board plans to interview the finalists at a special meeting on March 7 at 5 p.m. in the district administration building at 500 W. Walnut St. The interviews will be conducted in executive session and any board action will be voted on in an open session.