ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Rogers School Board moves on Jan. 17 to close the Garfield Elementary School at the end of the next school year.

The board plans to keep the students together and is considering sending them to Frank Tillery Elementary School.

The board is also planning to keep teachers and staff employed by the Rogers School District.

Charter schools will have the opportunity to buy the school. If that doesn’t happen, the city will take control of the property.

There will be another forum meeting in the future to further explain the board’s decision.