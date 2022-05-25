ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids at one Rogers school get a new inclusive playground thanks to a nationwide grant program.

Casey’s General Store awarded Bonnie Grimes Elementary School $50,000 as part of its annual “Cash for Classrooms Grant Program.”

Casey’s presented the check to the school in a small ceremony on May 25 complete with a pizza party.

Liz Matheson is the assistant principal at Bonnie Grimes. She says the new addition will be a way for every student to have fun at recess.

“There’s several here in Rogers,” Matheson said. “One not too far at Westside Elementary. One not too far at Fairview Elementary. So, we’re sort of excited to get on the bandwagon with them.”

Matheson says the new playground should be completed sometime during the next school year.