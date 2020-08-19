Rogers Schools hiring more cleaning staff ahead of start of school

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Rogers School District, only 19% of students will be taking classes virtually leaving around 12,000 to return to the classroom and the district wants to make sure those classrooms are clean.

The school system has hired additional staff whose sole purpose will be to clean high traffic areas throughout the schools.

This is just one of many ways the school system is preparing to welcome some of its students back to the classrooms.

Rogers Superintendent Charles Lee said the school system is prepared to bring on even more cleaning staff, if necessary.

“We’re going to start with at least one in every building, we may look at assigning additional duties to other custodial staff during high traffic times but theres still going to be that one individual who does nothing but that throughout the school day,” Lee said.

The school district will also be monitoring the flow of hallway traffic, spacing out desks, and removing any non-essential items from classrooms, among other safety measures.