ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Rogers is shifting traffic patterns on S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway near the Walmart AMP.

The change is for the two roundabouts under construction, one at the intersection of Pinnacle Hills Parkway and J.B. Hunt Drive and another at Pinnacle Hills and Champions Drive.

The lane closures on Pinnacle Hills Parkway are switching sides to continue construction.

Drivers traveling south on Pinnacle Hills Parkway will not be able to turn onto J.B. Hunt Drive or enter Hunt Tower, and northbound traffic will be detoured onto Founders Way.

Construction is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2024.