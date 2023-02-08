ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Organizers announced that the Rogers Short Film Festival will be held downtown in March.

According to a media release, The Arkansas Public Theatre and StudioChunky will host and present the fest at the Victory Theater from March 3-5. Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.arkansaspublictheatre.org/.

Tickets will also be available at the door during the festival. Day passes will include access to screenings and awards ceremonies, and all-inclusive VIP passes will add access to networking events, filmmaker workshops, entertainment, meals, parties and a VIP lounge.

The list of official selections to be screened was released on February 2 and information about the film lineup can be found here. For more information, email rogersshortfilmfestival@gmail.com.