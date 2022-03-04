ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A variety of short films will be available to watch this weekend at the Victory Theater in Rogers.

The Rogers Short Film Festival lets any filmmaker compete in a number of categories based on experience and budget.

It’s not just Arkansans in the event. There are also films from Canada and Mexico.

Elizabeth McCurdy says the festival is a way to give a platform for filmmakers.

“The more opportunities that we give filmmakers locally and throughout the country to come and meet each other, network, and have a platform for their films, that’s just so important to us, that’s why we’re doing this,” said McCurdy, Director, Rogers Short Film Festival.

In addition, the festival is hosting other events such as a networking breakfast at Onyx Coffee Lab. For a complete list of the weekends events, or for more information on tickets, click here.